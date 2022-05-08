MCSO unveils dispatch center’s renovations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has completed its renovations of its dispatch center and offered residents a look inside.

MCSO Public Safety Telecommunicators were thrilled to move back into the space Saturday with state of the art equipment.

Manatee County is hiring telecommunicators. New hires receive training at no cost.

To learn more about the position and apply online, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/manateeso.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.