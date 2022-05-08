Advertise With Us
MCSO unveils dispatch center’s renovations

Here's a look at dispatch at MCSO.
Here's a look at dispatch at MCSO.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has completed its renovations of its dispatch center and offered residents a look inside.

MCSO Public Safety Telecommunicators were thrilled to move back into the space Saturday with state of the art equipment.

Manatee County is hiring telecommunicators. New hires receive training at no cost.

To learn more about the position and apply online, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/manateeso.

