UPDATE: Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus issues statement on Chabad Center fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus has issued a statement after a fire destroyed Florida State University’s Chabad Center on Sunday.

You can read the full statement below:

“A horrible and tragic fire has destroyed the Florida State University Chabad Center for Jewish life in Tallahassee. For more than two decades, the center has served the Panhandle, with more than 5,000 members in the Florida State University community from Tallahassee to Pensacola, and has alumni all over the world.

This fire comes during the month of May, when American Jews celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month, acknowledging American Jews’ achievements and contributions to the United States of America. As such, the loss of the Torah scrolls, hundreds of books and 20 years of teachings is magnified, and the loss to the community will be felt for years. The Florida Legislative Jewish Caucus, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, shares in mourning this tragic and significant loss. The burning of a Torah, the first five books of the Hebrew Bible, is heartbreaking to Jewish people and ignites a hole in the souls of Jews everywhere.

We stand united in our resolve to see this Jewish Community Center rebuilt better than before, and to further ensure the spirit of the Jewish People will survive and triumph.”

The following lawmakers are part of the caucus:

Rep. Michael Gottlieb , Co-Chair - District 98

Rep. Emily Slosberg , Co-Chair - District 91

Sen. Lori Berman - District 31

Sen. Lauren Book - District 32

Sen. Tina Polsky - District 29

Sen. Annette Taddeo - District 40

Rep. Mike Caruso - District 89

Rep.Ben Diamond - District 68

Rep. Randy Fine - District 53

Rep. Joseph Geller - District 100

Rep. David Silvers - District 87

Rep. Allison Tant - District 9

If you would like to donate to Chabad FSU to help them rebuild, follow this link.

According to TFD, the fire at the Jewish center located on Chapel Drive happened around 3:21 a.m.

Upon their arrival, TFD found fire showing and heavy smoke coming from the eaves.

TFD crews made entry, but due to fire conditions and the integrity of the building, firefighters had to go on the defensive while putting out the fire.

Rabbi Schneur Oirechman confirmed with WCTV that the fire occurred at Chabad House FSU.

“Thank god no one was hurt,” he said.

Schneur said it is still too early to understand exactly what happened, but he believes the building is a total loss.

