Manatee Annual Taco Fest to be held Saturday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Annual Taco Fest is going to be held Saturday in Palmetto.

It’s the most anticipated taco festival of the year and it takes place at the Manatee County Fairgrounds located in Palmetto, FL on Saturday, May 7th, 2022!

You can come sample a variety of tacos, margaritas, assorted beers, delicious indulgences, music and all around fun for the family. For information on tickets click here.

