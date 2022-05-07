Advertise With Us
Hero Trooper named FHP Trooper of the Month

FHP trooper Toni Schuck honored in Manatee County.
FHP trooper Toni Schuck honored in Manatee County.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FHP trooper Toni Schuck, who stopped an alleged drunk driver from getting onto the Sunshine Skyway Bridge with thousands of runners on it, has been named FHP’s Trooper of the Month.

Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the Skyway 10k race. Watts crashing her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. Watts remains behind bars.

“Trooper Schuck placed her own life in danger and sustained injuries while protecting more than 7,000 people who were running and volunteering on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge,” reads a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

