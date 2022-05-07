Hero Trooper named FHP Trooper of the Month

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - FHP trooper Toni Schuck, who stopped an alleged drunk driver from getting onto the Sunshine Skyway Bridge with thousands of runners on it, has been named FHP’s Trooper of the Month.

Schuck was the last line of defense after Kristen Watts of Sarasota went past barricades that were set up for the Skyway 10k race. Watts crashing her vehicle nearly head on with Schuck’s SUV. Her blood alcohol level was three times over the legal limit. Watts remains behind bars.

“Trooper Schuck placed her own life in danger and sustained injuries while protecting more than 7,000 people who were running and volunteering on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge,” reads a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

