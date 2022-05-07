Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florists scramble to fill Mother’s Day orders

ABC7 took a look inside Flowers by Fudgie to check in the Sarasota flower shop on its busiest...
ABC7 took a look inside Flowers by Fudgie to check in the Sarasota flower shop on its busiest weekend of the year.(Noel Chavez)
By Shane Battis
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mother’s Day is nearly here and florists around the Suncoast are scrambling to make the holiday special for thousands of moms.

ABC7 stopped by Flowers by Fudgie in Sarasota where the owner gave us a look inside the shop’s busiest weekend.

“It really is a crazy weekend,” Flowers by Fudgie Owner Becki Creighton said.

Of course, that’s what you can expect for any Mother’s Day weekend with a florist, but this one has another wrench thrown into it.

Creighton explained it’s been a little more difficult to get ahold of all the flowers and other goodies customers are ordering, much of it due to supply issues. She said trucks driving flowers in from Miami and planes bringing them from South America are adding surcharges that are bumping up the prices overall.

Although, it’s not stopping her team from getting the job done. The crew--double its usual size for the holiday--is working diligently to get all the orders neatly arranged and ready to go on time.

“We just feel as though Mother’s Day is a special day and we need to give it our all,” Creighton said. “So, that’s what we’re doing.”

It may be a little hectic, but it’s all worth it.

Creighton took us into the backroom where hundreds of colorful arrangements stacked the shop’s cooler; Bouquets waiting to make moms smile all over the Suncoast.

