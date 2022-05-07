First Alert Weather Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be gusty, humidity will stay high for us Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. There is a Marginal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm around the Suncoast today. By late afternoon, rain chances drop, but winds stay gusty out of the west into the evening. The west winds will bring a high risk of rip currents at the beaches today, too. Sunshine returns Sunday, still with breezy conditions. But we’re back to a dry spell for the coming week. We’re dry in two ways: 1) No rain for several days, and, 2) Lower humidity for the week.

A strong Low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be stuck over the Atlantic to start the week. The main affect for us will be northerly winds that bring in lower dew points, back near 60°, for a much more comfortable feel. By the end of the week, that Low pressure will move west over Florida. That means more rain, although for the Suncoast the rain chances hold at 20% to 30% by Thursday and Friday.

Severe Outlook (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.