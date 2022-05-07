Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day

By Mike Modrick
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winds will be gusty, humidity will stay high for us Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. There is a Marginal risk for an isolated severe thunderstorm around the Suncoast today. By late afternoon, rain chances drop, but winds stay gusty out of the west into the evening. The west winds will bring a high risk of rip currents at the beaches today, too. Sunshine returns Sunday, still with breezy conditions. But we’re back to a dry spell for the coming week. We’re dry in two ways: 1) No rain for several days, and, 2) Lower humidity for the week.

A strong Low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be stuck over the Atlantic to start the week. The main affect for us will be northerly winds that bring in lower dew points, back near 60°, for a much more comfortable feel. By the end of the week, that Low pressure will move west over Florida. That means more rain, although for the Suncoast the rain chances hold at 20% to 30% by Thursday and Friday.

Severe Outlook
Severe Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
A few storms could be strong
First Alert Weather Day Saturday
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County
Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel appears before the Senate Rules Committee concerning...
Former Parkland sheriff will head much smaller police force