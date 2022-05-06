Woman charged with pointing gun at Sarasota teen

LIDO KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police have arrested a Fort Myers woman accused of forcing a teenager to drive her around Lido Beach at gunpoint, authorities said.

Dina Wilson, 61, of Fort Myers, was apprehended Wednesday at South Lido Park after witnesses said she pointed a gun at a 16-year-old girl and ordered her to drive to a convenience store, police said.

The victim told police she drove to Lido Beach to watch the sunset. When she opened her trunk, Wilson approached her, asking for jumper cables. When the victim said she did not have any, she said Wilson asked a couple nearby.

The couple also said they did not have jumper cables. The victim said Wilson produced a small gun and held it where the victim could see it. Wilson told the victim to drive her to her car at South Lido Beach.

After arriving at South Lido Beach, Wilson got out of the victim’s car and left the passenger door open. She dug around her car and got back into the victim’s car. Wilson then told the victim to take her to get food. The victim took Wilson to a convenience store in the 1000 block of North Tamiami Trail.

When Wilson went inside, the victim sent text messages to her friend telling her she was being forced to drive Wilson around while being threatened with a gun. The friend called 911. The victim updated her friend to say they were heading back to the Lido Beach area.

A Sarasota Police officer was already inside the park, locking the entry gate for the night. Moments later, the victim pulled into the park through the exit gate and drove quickly toward the officer’s patrol car. The officer stopped the vehicle, ordered Wilson out of the SUV and placed her under arrest.

Wilson was charged with false imprisonment and is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

