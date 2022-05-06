Weak cold front to bring storms Saturday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert heads up on Saturday morning as a cold front moves into our area. Now this front will not chill things out that much but you will notice slightly cooler mornings and lower humidity on Sunday and continuing through Wednesday of next week.

Now this front will bring in some showers and a possible thunderstorm. At the time of this writing it looks like the storms will behave and we shouldn’t see any severe storms but we will have to monitor the situation closely. The low pressure driving this front will be moving NE away from the front and it should not have much lift with it thus limiting the intensity of the storms that develop along the front.

For Friday expect to see another nice day with mostly sunny skies and hot conditions inland with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and a heat index approaching triple digits by mid afternoon. The beaches should be a bit cooler with a nice sea breeze developing and keeping temperatures there in the mid 80s for highs. There is no chance for rain on Friday. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph.

Saturday we will see increasing clouds, winds and rain chances as the weak cold front moves closer. Saturday morning we will see mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid 70s and highs in the mid 80s. The rain chance on Saturday is at 60% for mainly morning and early afternoon storms.

Slightly cooler starts to the days next week (WWSB)

For Mother’s day we will see all this mess move out and some drier air settle in with generally mostly sunny skies and only a very small chance for a shower or two. The high on Sunday tops out at 85 degrees. It will be breezy over the weekend with winds out of the WNW turning to the NW at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Look for a great start to the work week next week with mostly fair skies through Wednesday and highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.