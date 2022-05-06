Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Watch: K-9 goes swimming to nab suspected boat thief in Englewood

Sarasota sheriff's K-9 nabs suspected boat thief in the water
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A suspected boat thief in Englewood tried to hide underwater from deputies early Thursday but was no match for aviation and K-9 units, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 1 a.m. May 5, deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to steal a boat docked in the 700 block of West Wentworth Street.

Before deputies arrived, the suspect jumped from the boat and was last seen by a witness swimming in the Intercoastal Waterway. A helicopter conducted a search using infrared equipment.

The suspect, attempting to hide underwater, was spotted by deputies in the helicopter. The pilot guided K-9 and patrol deputies in a boat to his location. The K-9 jumped in the water, grabbed the man by the arm and forced him toward waiting deputies.

The suspect, identified as Matthew DiPaolo, 35, of Port Charlotte, was charged with attempted grand theft and resisting arrest with violence.

