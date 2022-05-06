Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Thomas Gross guilty of first-degree murder in death of mother

Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A jury has found Thomas Gross guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his mother in 2012.

Deliberating about an hour, the jury returned the guilty verdict Friday morning in Manatee County Court. The trial started May 3.

Thomas Joseph Gross allegedly stabbed his mother, Ina Gross, to death in the garage of her Lakewood Ranch home in January 2012.

Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office say Ina Gross died from homicidal violence. An arrest warrant was not issued for Thomas Gross until September 2014 and by the time a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges, Gross had fled to his family’s home in Israel.

Gross was extradited back to the U.S. to stand trial in 2019 and was booked into the Manatee County Jail, where he has remained without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Ann MorrisonAnn
The Lead: A Conversation with Ann Morrison
Matthew DiPaolo
Watch: K-9 goes swimming to nab suspected boat thief in Englewood
Sarasota sheriff's K-9 nabs suspected boat thief in the water
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Lifetime to produce film about Gabby Petito case