Suncoast families receive acts of kindness from ‘Lasagna Love’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -A Suncoast family is working to make sure those going through tough times are loved.

Michele Puco and Her son Joseph are volunteers with a non-profit called, Lasagna Love. The group aims to positively impact the community by connecting with neighbors through homemade lasagna meal deliveries.

Every week, the Puco’s make their family recipe of homemade lasagna to share with others.

“I get excited because I know the work, I’m putting in for someone else,” said Joseph. “They get to enjoy what I’m making and that excites me.”

It’s a simple act of kindness that’s making a difference.

“To show up with food and love in your heart, the reaction you get from people, it brings you to tears,” said Michele.

The Puco’s make the meals at home and then deliver them to those going through a difficult time. It can be financial, a loss of a loved one, or an illness.

“Something like this, knowing my family is going to be fed and I didn’t have to worry,” said Erica DiMinno who lives in Bradenton.

DiMinno, has breast cancer. She said getting this meal meant a lot to her.

“You feel the kindness of the community and makes you feel you are not alone through a real difficult time,” said DiMinno. “It’s been great. It’s a real blessing.”

The Puco’s also feel blessed at the opportunity to help those in need.

“Truly, truly, it’s the greatest way you can make a positive impact on a family,” said Michele.

Lasagna Love was started at the beginning of the pandemic by a mother who was looking for ways to help other moms in her community.

Lasagna Love has now grown into an international movement, with thousands of people cooking and delivering meals to families throughout their communities.

If you’re interested in volunteering for Lasagna Love or if you or someone you know is in need of a warm meal from this organization, visit: www.lasagnalove.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.