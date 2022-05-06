Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Human skeletal remains were discovered Friday in Charlotte County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The remains were on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch. Identification has not been made.

Just after 10 a.m. dispatch received a call from the Babcock Ranch Community Patrol advising that a land development company had discovered skeletal remains while maintaining the preserve area on the east side of the community.

Major Crimes, FDLE, and our Forensics Unit are currently on scene to collect and preserve the evidence. No identification of the remains has been made at this time as the investigation is in the preliminary stages. The remains show signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel appears before the Senate Rules Committee concerning...
Former Parkland sheriff will head much smaller police force
Lasagna Love
Lasagna Love
Lasagna Love helps put a warm meal on the table for anyone that asks for help
Suncoast families receive acts of kindness from ‘Lasagna Love’
Ladelvin Grimsley
Sarasota PD investigating two shooting incidents