Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Human skeletal remains were discovered Friday in Charlotte County, according to sheriff’s officials.

The remains were on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch. Identification has not been made.

Just after 10 a.m. dispatch received a call from the Babcock Ranch Community Patrol advising that a land development company had discovered skeletal remains while maintaining the preserve area on the east side of the community.

Major Crimes, FDLE, and our Forensics Unit are currently on scene to collect and preserve the evidence. No identification of the remains has been made at this time as the investigation is in the preliminary stages. The remains show signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

The investigation is ongoing.

