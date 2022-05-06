Sarasota PD investigating two shooting incidents

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is investigating two shooting incidents that happened on Thursday, May 5, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Police are unsure if the two shootings are connected. An arrest has been made in one of the incidents.

The first shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of 23rd Street in Sarasota. Witnesses say the victim, an 18-year-old man, got into an argument with two people in a nearby car. Witnesses said Ladelvin Grimsley, 24, of Sarasota, who has been arrested, shot the victim.

Witnesses said another person got out of the car with a gun and began firing. Grimsley was also shot but unknown by whom. Grimsley was arrested and is facing charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Grimsley and the victim were taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The second shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of University Parkway and North Tamiami Trail. Sarasota Police believe two cars with multiple people began shooting at one another. One vehicle driving in the area that is not connected to the shooting was hit by bullets. No injuries have been reported.

Both these cases remain active and ongoing investigations. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

