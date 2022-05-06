Lifetime to produce film about Gabby Petito case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Lifetime Network has announced that it will produce a movie about the Gabrielle Petito case.

Gabrielle Petito was a 22-year-old van life blogger who was traveling cross-country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when she disappeared. Brian returned to North Port in Gabby’s van but without her. The case triggered two massive searches, one for Gabby and one for Brian after he disappeared.

Gabby’s remains were found in Grand Teton National Park. Her cause of death was ruled as homicide by strangulation.

Brian’s remains were eventually found in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. His cause of death was determined to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In notes found near his remains, Brian claimed responsibility for her death.

“The Gabby Petito Story will explore Gabby and her fiancé Brian Laundrie’s complicated relationship,” said the network, “and what may have gone wrong during their cross-country trip that resulted in Gabby’s tragic murder.”

The movie will be directed by Thora Birch.

