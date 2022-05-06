Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
The Lead: A Conversation with Ann Morrison

Ann MorrisonAnn
Ann MorrisonAnn(Jeffrey Paul Gunthart | Ann Morrison)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 got to sit down with Ann Morrison, an actress best known for her work with Stephen Sondheim in his 1981 production of Merrily We Roll Along.

Ann spoke of her memories of Sondheim as well as a cabaret she has planned to honor her time in that show.

“Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage” will have a preview in Sarasota before heading to NYC with Choral Artists of Sarasota. The cabaret will be held Saturday, May 7, 7 p.m., at the home of John Fischer and Jim Weisenborne in Serenoa Lakes south of Sarasota.

Tickets for this fundraiser for Choral Artists are $100 per person, which includes light food and beverages. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900. 

Ann also is urging local artists to get involved with her company SaraSolo Productions. You can learn more about the group’s mission of producing original works, as well as how to get involved on their website.

You can listen to “The Lead” wherever you listen to podcasts.

