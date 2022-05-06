Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a Friday filled with sunshine and dry skies, the weather will take a turn for the stormy on Saturday.

We are calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because of the disruptive nature of the midday weather. Right now it looks like most of the storms will not be severe rain producers that bring bursts of rain in waves.

It will also be a windy day. Boaters should be aware that the winds will be increasing and could reach cautionary or advisory levels. It is possible that one or two of the storms could grow strong enough to become severe thunderstorms. The main hazard from the severe thunderstorms will be strong damaging wind gusts and hail. These storms will wind down in the later afternoon and clear overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday should be a nice day. A few showers may linger into the early morning on Sunday but clear out by sunrise. Most of Sunday will be mostly sunny. The temperatures will not be much cooler but should become significantly drier with lower humidity. Rain chances will go to near zero with a breezy and gusty wind.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

red tide
Gov. DeSantis announces $14 million to fight red tide
scsb
Sarasota County School Board meeting end abruptly
gas
Gas prices going up
ABC7 News at 11pm - May 4, 2022