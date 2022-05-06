First Alert Weather Day on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a Friday filled with sunshine and dry skies, the weather will take a turn for the stormy on Saturday.

We are calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because of the disruptive nature of the midday weather. Right now it looks like most of the storms will not be severe rain producers that bring bursts of rain in waves.

It will also be a windy day. Boaters should be aware that the winds will be increasing and could reach cautionary or advisory levels. It is possible that one or two of the storms could grow strong enough to become severe thunderstorms. The main hazard from the severe thunderstorms will be strong damaging wind gusts and hail. These storms will wind down in the later afternoon and clear overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Sunday should be a nice day. A few showers may linger into the early morning on Sunday but clear out by sunrise. Most of Sunday will be mostly sunny. The temperatures will not be much cooler but should become significantly drier with lower humidity. Rain chances will go to near zero with a breezy and gusty wind.

