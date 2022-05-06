Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
First Alert Weather Day Saturday

By Bob Harrigan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for some disruptive weather to move in front of and along a cold front that is going to move through our area. We are in a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm with gusty winds up to 40-50 mph. The tornado threat is very low at this time but a waterspout is possible. The timing of the storms are expected near sunrise through the early afternoon. It won’t be an all day rain but expect to see the rain begin in Manatee County around sunrise and then exit out of Charlotte County during the early afternoon.

It will be a windy day on Saturday with a small craft advisory in effect throughout the day. Winds will be out of the west to 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Seas will be 2-4 feet and choppy conditions on the waters.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

For Mother’s day look for improving weather conditions with skies becoming mostly sunny and highs in the mid 80s. It will not be as humid as some drier air will be sliding in. It will still be breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday through Wednesday looks good with mostly sunny skies and slightly cooler starts to the days with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s with lower humidity.

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm Friday 5/6/2022
First Alert Weather Day on Saturday
