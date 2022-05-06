Englewood community cleanup set for May 21

SARASOTA COUTNY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is organizing a community cleanup for Englewood.

The free community cleanup will take place in the Englewood area from 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, May 21.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood.

VFW Post 10178, Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25 X 16 will only be accepted at the Buchan Airport location.

Hazardous materials may also be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.

