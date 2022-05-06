Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Englewood community cleanup set for May 21

By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SARASOTA COUTNY, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is organizing a community cleanup for Englewood.

The free community cleanup will take place in the Englewood area from 8 a.m. to noon. Saturday, May 21.

Dumpsters for residential customers will be available at the following locations:

  • Buchan Airport, 1390 Old Englewood Road, Englewood.
  • VFW Post 10178, Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post, 550 N. McCall Road, Englewood.

Hazardous waste, such as paint, oil, gas, electronics, appliances, computers, and tires no larger than 25 X 16 will only be accepted at the Buchan Airport location.

Hazardous materials may also be taken to the Sarasota County Chemical Collection Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. The centers are located at 8750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; and 250 S. Jackson Road, Venice.

For more information, dial 311 or visit scgov.net.

