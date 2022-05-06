Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dog gets 2nd chance at adoption after family saves him from meat market

An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a...
An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a meat market in South Korea.(Five Acres Animal Shelter)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Missouri shared a special story this week during an annual fundraising day in the St. Louis area.

The Five Acres Animal Shelter introduced its audience to Tayo, one of their latest dogs brought to their no-kill animal shelter.

Representatives with the shelter said Tayo was found by a military family stationed in South Korea. The family told them they first spotted him at a pet store and asked what happened to him after noticing he was not in the window anymore.

The pet store reportedly told the family that the dog was no longer available for adoption because he was sold to a meat market. So, the family took matters into their own hands and rescued the animal.

Tayo got his vaccines, other medical attention needed, and the family brought the little guy to the states.

The animal shelter named him Tayo after a Korean cartoon that means “little bus” as he might be little but he is not lacking energy.

During the Give STL Day fundraising event, Five Acres said the money raised would go to helping more animals like Tayo.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Aaron Mostofsky, right, who is...
Man who stormed Capitol in caveman costume gets prison
First lady Dr. Jill Biden meets with troops during her visit to Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in...
Jill Biden thanks US troops in Romania amid Ukraine war
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Skeletal remains found in Charlotte County
Former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel appears before the Senate Rules Committee concerning...
Former Parkland sheriff will head much smaller police force
FILE - U.S. health officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of a mysterious and...
CDC probing 109 liver illnesses in kids, including 5 deaths