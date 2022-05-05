Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Study: Majority of trans children who transition socially keep new identity

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - A new study has found that most transgender kids who go through a social transition tend to stick with it.

A social transition means when a child changes their name or pronoun or wear clothes aligned with their chosen gender identity.

The study followed 317 transgender youths, from the ages of 3 to 12. Five years after their initial transition, 94 percent were still living as transgender girls or boys.

A small percentage re-transitioned, either re-identifying as their birth sex or identifying as non-binary. Most often, that happened before the age of 10.

This is the first large-scale study focused on children transitioning more than once.

It was published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics.

