Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota man convicted in $80 million Ponzi scheme

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man faces 30 years in prison for running a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors out of more than $80 million.

Michael J. DaCorta, 57, was found guilty Thursday in federal court in Tampa of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud, money laundering, and filing a false income tax return.

Prosecutors say DaCorta ran an investment company called Oasis International Group. From 2011 until 2019, DaCorta and his co-conspirators persuaded at least 700 victims to invest through promissory notes and other means by falsely saying Oasis was reaping enormous profits on foreign exchange trades.

In reality, the company had no true revenue and used fake account statements and an online investor portal. The online investor portal showed credits but concealed catastrophic underlying trading losses.

DaCorta used investors’ money to make Ponzi-style payments to perpetuate the scheme and to fund lavish lifestyles, including buying a Maserati and Range Rovers for his family members, a country club membership, multiple million-dollar homes in Florida, college tuition for family members, flights on private jets, and lavish trips to Europe and the Cayman Islands.

DaCorta also underreported his income on his 2017 federal income tax return, claiming a negative income and receiving a tax refund.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Fire at Chris-Craft Boats
2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication
CINCO DE MAYO
Manatee Annual Taco Fest to be held this weekend
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash