Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee Annual Taco Fest to be held this weekend

CINCO DE MAYO
CINCO DE MAYO(MGN Online)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee Annual Taco Fest is gonna be held this weekend in Palmetto.

It’s the most anticipated taco festival of the year and it takes place at the Manatee County Fairgrounds located  in Palmetto, FL on Saturday, May 7th, 2022!

You can come sample a variety of tacos, margaritas, assorted beers, delicious indulgences, music and all around fun for the family. For information on tickets click here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Fire at Chris-Craft Boats
2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash