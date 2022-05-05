Gov. DeSantis announces $14 mil to counter red tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is pledging $14 million to combat Florida’s red tide problem.

In a press conference on Wednesday May 4 the Governor announced the money will be included in next year’s state budget to “better understand, detect and mitigate red tide” in the state. It’s a significant moment as this is the most money Florida has ever poured into the red tide issue in a single year.

The money is being divvied up between a few organizations. $4.8 million is going to the Center for Red Tide Research. That center focuses on monitoring and tracking red tide throughout the state and mitigating its impact.

Another $3 million is for the Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative. It’s a partnership between Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The lab is working on tech that can lessen red tide and its impact on our environment.

Dr. Michael Crosby, Mote Marine’s CEO and president, said at the press conference that the lab is working on 25 projects at the moment and many of them are moving into field testing.

”The initiative has already identified well over a dozen different natural compounds, manmade compounds and new technologies that demonstrate great promise of reducing red tide cells and very importantly the toxin as well,” Crosby said. Plus, there’s another whopping $20 million on the books to support developing other technologies and helping Florida counties cleanup red tide when it gets out of hand. It’s welcome news for environmental groups like Sarasota Bay Watch.

ABC7 caught up with them in April as they released clams into the bay, one of its programs aimed at filtering harmful toxins in the water to reduce red tide. At the time, organizers commented that what they’re doing is useful, but water quality can only see serious progress when the local and state government put their weight behind the problem too.

“Is putting clams in the bay going to take care of it?” Rhonda Ryan, Sarasota Bay Watch’s Executive Director, said. “No. But if we do what we can do and utilities and other organizations and institutions and legislation does what they can do, then we will make a difference.

Since DeSantis took office in 2019 the administration has spent $40 million researching and mitigating red tide.

