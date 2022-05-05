Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Dry weather on the Suncoast for several days

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will dominate our Suncoast weather for several days. The sinking air under the dome of high pressure will compress and heat the surface air, boosting temperatures today. The sinking air also prevents rain storms from forming and dry afternoons are back for the next few days.

Winds will get a bit breezy on Friday as a cold front approaches from the Deep South. The Friday winds will be off Gulf waters and that will help bump up the afternoon humidity, which will be true on Saturday as well.

The front moves past on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms. Late morning into midafternoon will have the best chance for the storms, but it will be breezy all day. The number of storms will decrease Saturday evening and on Sunday slow morning clearing continues. Mother’s Day afternoon looks mostly sunny but breezy.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Fire at Chris-Craft Boats
2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication
CINCO DE MAYO
Manatee Annual Taco Fest to be held this weekend
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash