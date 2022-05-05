Dry weather on the Suncoast for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will dominate our Suncoast weather for several days. The sinking air under the dome of high pressure will compress and heat the surface air, boosting temperatures today. The sinking air also prevents rain storms from forming and dry afternoons are back for the next few days.

Winds will get a bit breezy on Friday as a cold front approaches from the Deep South. The Friday winds will be off Gulf waters and that will help bump up the afternoon humidity, which will be true on Saturday as well.

The front moves past on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms. Late morning into midafternoon will have the best chance for the storms, but it will be breezy all day. The number of storms will decrease Saturday evening and on Sunday slow morning clearing continues. Mother’s Day afternoon looks mostly sunny but breezy.

