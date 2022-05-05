Advertise With Us
Do you recognize man who tried to steal gas from daycare van

Sunny Daze Daycare owners say this man caused $3K in damages.
Sunny Daze Daycare owners say this man caused $3K in damages.(Sunny Daze Daycare)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A daycare in Bradenton is urging someone to come forward with the identity of a man who was caught on camera trying to steal gas from their van.

The man was caught on surveillance footage at Sunny Daze Preschool.

The crime occurred between 11:50 p.m. to 1:13 a.m. . The man was caught drilling a hole in the gas tank and left a spark plug to stop the leak. He drilled a hole in the gas tank and left a spark plug in it to stop the leak, which didn’t work.

The daycare says the man cost the business $3,000.

If you have any information, contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

