Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Fire at Chris-Craft Boats
2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say