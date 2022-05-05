Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Dead alligator found in North Port from apparent gunshot wound

By Rick Adams
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An 11-foot alligator was found dead on Wednesday by a hiker at Walton Ranch Preserve in North Port. The gator was found in the middle of a field. FWC says it had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

“I feel bad for the gator, it’s terrible, it really is, it should not happen,” said Barbara and James Deeble, visitors to the preserve.

Wildlife expert Justin Matthews is shocked by this act of violence.

“That’s totally horrible, you know an 11-foot alligator is about 35-years-old,” said Matthews. “They don’t attack people unless people make a mistake”

The Florida Wildlife Commission still trying to figure out who would do something like this. Killing a gator on public land is against the law.

“This was not permitted and during the proper time, and the problem with people taking it into their own hands, they want the biggest and the baddest that thins out the population, not in a healthy way,” said Barbara and James Deeble. “We’re more concerned with people walking around with guns.”

Visitors to the preserve are hoping the person or people responsible for this will be caught very soon. The penalties for this crime can be harsh.

“It carries up to five years and also a very large fine,” said Matthews. “I just hope they catch this guy and sentence him to five years, so they can make an example of this jerk that did this.”

FWC is continuing with their investigation.

