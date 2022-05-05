Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - New details from the police report of the crash involving Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse shows a Manatee County Sheriff’s deputy describing Kruse immediately after the crash as “in an overall confused state.”

The case involves a one-vehicle crash April 20 on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton, in which Kruse’s pickup truck hit a tree.

The police report noted Kruse’s vehicle collision alert system automatically called 911 after the impact and began recording conversations in the moments after the crash. “I reviewed the 911 chronology log and found that a male was in the vehicle immediately after the crash and sounded intoxicated. He was slurring his words and not responding at times,” the report said.

Kruse’s wife, Jessica Kruse, arrived at the scene before deputies. She is heard trying to get Kruse out of the vehicle. She refuses to give her location to 911 dispatchers and says, “We’re good” and that they don’t need deputies to respond.

Once the deputy arrived, he noted Kruse’s condition. “I met with Mr. Kruse and I immediately observed him to have watery eyes, slurred speech, and was in an overall confused state,” the unredacted incident report said.

Kruse told the deputy that another vehicle reportedly sped around Kruse’s pickup truck. “In an attempt to keep from hitting the other vehicle he slammed on his breaks. Due to the roadways being of gravel and loose dirt, he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the road and stuck a tree head on. The front seat airbags deployed rendering the vehicle inoperable requiring it to be towed,” the report said.

As of Thursday, Kruse has not been charged. State Attorney Ed Brodsky has said his office is actively investigating the case after the sheriff’s office referred the case to him and forwarded their report to them.

Kruse told reporters Thursday that he would not comment on the work of the sheriff’s office or the state attorney’s office. “I’m not going to interfere in their investigation.”

“I’m not going to opine on, or speak to a legal investigation at this stage,” Kruse said. “I trust Sheriff Wells, I trust State Attorney Brodsky, to do a proper job.”

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022

