Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats

Fire at Chris-Craft Boats
Fire at Chris-Craft Boats(Larry Welk)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire and Manatee County Fire were called to the 8100-block of 15th Street for a two alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky from nearby roadways.

Despite the size of the fire, some individuals have been allowed back into the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
A dolphin was found with a stab wound on Fort Myers beach.
GRAPHIC: Reward offered for information on stabbing death of dolphin
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge
Thomas Gross arrested in brutal murder of his mother
Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins Tuesday
This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line

Latest News

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse comments May 5, 2022
Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse talks to reporters Thursday, May 5.
Body cam, police report in Kruse case show deputy suspected intoxication
CINCO DE MAYO
Manatee Annual Taco Fest to be held this weekend
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash
Sarasota Sheriff's Office body camera - George Kruse crash