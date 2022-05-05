2-alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Fire and Manatee County Fire were called to the 8100-block of 15th Street for a two alarm fire reported at Chris-Craft Boats.

Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky from nearby roadways.

Despite the size of the fire, some individuals have been allowed back into the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

