Venice rescinds recreational burn ban

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is ending its citywide recreational burn ban, effective Wednesday.

Due to recent rains, and more expected this week, Venice Fire Rescue Chief Frank Giddens announced the recreational burn ban in the City of Venice was ending May 4.

The city’s decision follows the Sarasota County Fire Department’s decision earlier this week to lift its countywide burn ban.

Fire pits/cooking pits, bonfires, campfires, and the burning of yard debris were not allowed under the ban.

