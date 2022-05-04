Advertise With Us
Town Hall to be held Thursday to help families spot predators

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following the arrest of a Palmetto man for the brutal sexual battery of a 5-year-old girl, several organizations are taking action to help educate parents on the warning signs of abuse.

Christopher Thompson, 44, was arrested after deputies say he lured a child from a neighborhood birthday party to his home where he attacked her. He then told her to go back to the party and say nothing.

In Parrish, “Acts of Love” will be hosting a Town Hall to educate parents on the dangers and warning signs of predators, in addition to ways to talk to your children about abused.

The event is sponsored by several organizations and will be held Thursday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Bayside Community Church.

Thompson has been arrested and charged with capital sexual battery, exposing minors to harmful images and production and possession of child pornography. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department is urging any other potential victims to come forward.

