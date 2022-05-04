Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Planned Parenthood reacts to Roe v. Wade leaked documents in Sarasota

planned parenthood in srq(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Planned Parenthood held a rally outside of the historic Sarasota Courthouse to protest the leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade on May 3.

The Sarasota rally is one of many Planned Parenthood hosted throughout the state of Florida on Tuesday evening. People gathered outside of the courthouse to express their outrage in the Supreme Court’s draft to overturn Roe v. Wade completely.

In the state of Florida, it was only recently that Governor Ron DeSantis signed a measure that bars doctors from performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe v. Wade generally allows women to have abortions up until about 24 weeks of pregnancy. Overturning Roe means 26 states could swiftly move to ban abortion – including 13 states with laws that could immediately go into effect

Laura Goodhue, Executive Director of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates expressed her concerned in a written statement,

“The consequences of this impending Supreme Court decision will be devastating.

“Citizens in roughly half the country could have their reproductive rights stripped away by a handful of Justices hostile to our freedom.

“But Planned Parenthood will keep fighting until every person, no matter where we live, how much money we make, or what we look like, has the freedom to make our own decisions about our lives and futures.”

