No injuries reported in school bus crash on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A school bus was involved in a rear-end collision just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning on Siesta Key, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say no one was injured when the bus, carrying six students, collided with an SUV that was stopped in the right turn lane of Midnight Pass Road, near Stickney Point Road.

Investigators said the bus driver failed to ensure proper stopping distance and rear-ended the SUV driven by a 69-year-old Palmetto woman.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.