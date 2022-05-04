More turtles dying as they cross Suncoast roads

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Drive around the Suncoast and you will see disturbing sights -- Turtles are killed by vehicles almost daily.

Some believe it’s becoming a big problem. On a recent Sunday morning on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, a freshly dead turtle was sitting in a turn lane.

An expert at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium identified it as a yellow-bellied slider turtle, a common species that lives in fresh-water habitats.

Senior Biologist and Conservation Manager of the Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program at Mote, Melissa Macksey said, “Usually once they reach that adult size the shell is protected from pretty much the main predators.”

She says while freshwater turtles and sea turtles have strong shells, their shells are no match for fast-moving vehicles.

To prevent more turtle deaths, Macksey says it’s up to drivers; but always protect yourself first, before you help a turtle. “There are some species of those turtles, like snapping turtles that you probably don’t want to get involved with,” Macksey said.

Research says yellow-bellied sliders don’t like to be picked up. They can bite if you’re not careful, but they are not as dangerous as snapping turtles. “If you know it is one that you can safely pick up and move the direction it’s going is the best,” she said.

If you pick up a turtle crossing a road and take it back to its starting point, it will turn back around and try to cross again, Macksey says.

Most importantly, if you see a turtle crossing the road, and the road is too busy for you to get out and help -- don’t.

Instead, if it is safe to do so in your own vehicle, Macksey says, “Stop other cars from getting by and let it finish, the same you would with ducks or cranes or anything else.”

It’s a small gesture that might just save a turtle’s life.

