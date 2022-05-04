Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Its a rainfall roller coaster for the Suncoast

Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After yesterday’s large storms helped reduce the wildfire danger for the Suncoast, we can expect similar rains inland today.

The only difference will be that the storms will be fewer in number and, perhaps, not as intense. The storms will dissipate after sunset as they drift toward the coast. On Thursday and Friday, high pressure will build in and direct our winds out of the southwest.

This will tend to reduce the number of storms and focus storm generation on the east coast. The shift in winds will be due to the effects of an approaching cold front.

By Saturday that front will be on our doorstep. It will increase our winds and trigger showers and thunderstorms. Humidity will spike. Marine interests should keep track of the forecast as advisories or statements may be issued that will be related to hazardous boating conditions. The rain chances will increase to 50% or better.

However, the front will pass to the south by Sunday and slow clearing will take place. There may be a lingering Sunday morning shower, but by afternoon the skies should be at least partly sunny.

