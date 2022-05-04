Investigation continues into recent car crash involving Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A recent traffic crash that Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse was involved in is being investigated. There are questions whether he was driving under the influence. ABC7 caught up with him Tuesday morning at a special commissioner meeting.

“This was a personal careless driving that someone is trying to turn a civil case into something more,” said Kruse. “It’s not, I’m not going to get into people’s political leanings and what they are attempting to do this is a witch hunt.”

A heavily redacted incident sheet from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office does not show much information on the incident. The accident happened on April 20th on Greyhawk Boulevard in Bradenton.

“I got a citation, I admit to the citation,” said Kruse. “What’s done is done, it’s two weeks later, it was an entire week it all went away, then someone decided to make something out of it, that’s it.”

Members of the Manatee County Commission who we spoke with are remaining quiet on this situation.

“I don’t know anything about so I don’t have a comment,” said Misty Servia, a Manatee County Commissioner.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into whether a DUI charge will be filed against Kruse. It has been handed over to the State Attorney’s Office. Ed Brodsky will go over the evidence.

“I’m not going to spend my time on this,” said Kruse. “The sheriff can do their job, the state attorney can do their job then they can come to me, if they want to have further conversation.”

ABC7 did reach out to Manatee County. Officials say they are not commenting on this at this time.

According to Brodsky, this is an active investigation. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office referred the case to their office and forwarded their report to them. Brodsky says the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office plans to come forward with more information soon. He says his office can’t comment on the case at this time. Brodsky says both the State Attorney’s Office and the MCSO are conducting an investigation.

