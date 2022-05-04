FWC to host Youth Python Hunting Program this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will be hosting its next generation of python hunters this summer.

The Youth Hunting Program for python hunts will educate the next generation about the negative impacts of this invasive species and how hunters can help. Before the hunts, youth participants will receive training about why and how to safely remove these invasive constrictors from the wild.

Then they’ll get a chance to use their new skills with oversight by mentors from the Python Action Team and the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program.

The program is for ages 12 to 17 who have never had the opportunity to python hunt are invited to participate. While the June 24-26 event is nearly full, there are still spots available for the July 29-31 event.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.