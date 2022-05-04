First Alert Traffic: Blackburn Point Bridge Closed

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Effectively immediately, the Blackburn Point Bridge will be closed to boating and marine traffic as the bridge repairs are underway.

The U.S. Coast Guard will also be notifying mariners. Pedestrian and vehicular traffic can still safely cross, but should adhere to signals and intermittent closures.

Mariners south of Blackburn Point bridge are encouraged use to the North Jetty for Gulf access. And Mariners north of Blackburn Point bridge are encouraged use Big Pass to access the Gulf.

There is no estimated timeline for repairs.

