Drying out for a couple of days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After some much needed rain for our area things are drying out as high pressure and dry air slips in on Thursday and sticks around through Friday. There is a cold front sliding down the state on Saturday which will bring an increase in cloudiness and a 50% chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.

For Thursday and Friday look for plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s at the beaches and near 90 degrees elsewhere. The rain chance is less than 20% for a passing shower late in the day. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph turning to the NW to W later in the day.

Saturday we will see variable cloudiness with a good chance for some rain at anytime during the day but more likely in the mid to late morning and lingering into the early afternoon. It will get windy with some higher seas expected both on Saturday and Sunday.

Mother’s day look for a chance for a few showers in the morning and then generally partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances go up Saturday morning (WWSB)

Monday and Tuesday will be nice with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny with no chance for rain. It will stay breezy however through the early part of next week.

