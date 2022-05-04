Discovering the Suncoast - What is IMG Academy?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our sunny days are perfect for tennis, golf, soccer, football and baseball. In Bradenton, an internationally known sports academy teaches it all. Meet young tennis and singing star Chelsea Fontenel, and find out what’s inside the gates at IMG Academy.

Here’s a link to Chelsea singing the national anthem at an IMG basketball championship game: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWLrhPV4H7E

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send me an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast

9 a.m. Wednesday on Suncoast View

4 p.m. Wednesday on ABC7 News

7:40 a.m. Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)

11 p.m. Sunday on ABC7 News

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.