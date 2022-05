SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A small brush fire popped up in Charlotte County Tuesday afternoon, off Bermont Road near the Hope Academy.

Charlotte County firefighters, with some help from the U.S. Forestry Service, were able to contain and put out the approximately five-acre fire, officials said.

Crews work to contain a five-acre brush fire in Charlotte County Tuesday afternoon. (Charlotte County Public Safety)

