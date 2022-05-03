Advertise With Us
Sarasota lifts recreational burn ban

(Melanie Standiford)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Acting Fire Chief Mike Hartley has lifted the countywide recreational burn ban effective Tuesday, May 3.

The department’s wildland mitigation team, area fire chiefs and the Department of Forestry, have worked together to continuously monitor conditions. In the last week, the drought index for Sarasota County has dropped more than 250 points.

The City of North Port Fire Rescue also recently rescinded a burn ban and more information can be found here.

Recreational burning is defined as open burning of vegetative debris and untreated wood in a campfire, ceremonial bonfire, outdoor fireplace, or other contained outdoor heating or cooking device. Any fire must be attended at all times and completely extinguished before leaving. No authorization is required from DEP or FFS for recreational open burning.

The county’s burn ban was enacted on April 15 and was put in effect until the chances of wildfire were reduced and weather conditions changed. Seasonal rain patterns have begun and officials are seeing a reduction in the wildfire threat throughout Sarasota County.

Residents are reminded to always be safe when dealing with fire and to always follow local open burning ordinance rules and regulations.

For more information, call 311 in Sarasota County or visit scgov.net.

