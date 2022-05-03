Rain chances going down for Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some big storms moved through the area from Port Charlotte and North Port through areas mainly east of I-75 on Tuesday afternoon. Look for fewer storms on Wednesday as some slightly drier air starts to move in.

Wednesday we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with only a 30% chance for a few late afternoon and early evening storms developing. The low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday morning. Winds will be out of the SE at 10 mph switching around to the SW later in the afternoon as the sea breeze develops. Don’t look for much coverage on Wednesday due to the lower available moisture content. Highs will be in the mid 80s at the coast and upper 80s to low 90s inland further away from the beaches.

It stays dry Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies will be with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A weak frontal system along with a weak disturbance will move in on Saturday bringing an increase in cloudiness and a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 40% at anytime on Saturday. The high will be in the mid 60s. It will be windy on Saturday with the possibilities of some boating advisories flying.

For Mother’s Day look for a slight chance for a morning shower or two and then some drier air will settle in bringing partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

