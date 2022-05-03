Lee, Manatee counties assist FWC with manatee rescue

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Marine Unit assisted FWC during a rescue of an 8-foot male manatee.

The rescue happened in the Deep Lagoon Preserve. It is believed that the manatee was suffering from a possible boat strike and was unable to properly submerge himself.

The groups worked together and after the rescue, FWC took custody of the manatee and transported him to Zoo Tampa for treatment.

