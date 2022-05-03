Advertise With Us
Lee, Manatee counties assist FWC with manatee rescue

Lee County and Manatee County officials joined up with FWC for a manatee rescue
Lee County and Manatee County officials joined up with FWC for a manatee rescue
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and Marine Unit assisted FWC during a rescue of an 8-foot male manatee.

The rescue happened in the Deep Lagoon Preserve. It is believed that the manatee was suffering from a possible boat strike and was unable to properly submerge himself.

The groups worked together and after the rescue, FWC took custody of the manatee and transported him to Zoo Tampa for treatment.

