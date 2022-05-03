Jury trial for Thomas Gross begins tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jury selection is set and court will begin on May 3 for a Suncoast man charged in the death of his mother.

Thomas Joseph Gross allegedly stabbed his mother, Ina Gross, to death in the garage of her Lakewood Ranch home back in January of 2012.

Investigators with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office say Ina Gross died from homicidal violence. An arrest warrant was not issued for Thomas Gross until September 2014 and by the time a grand jury indicted him on first-degree murder charges, gross had fled to his family’s home in Israel.

Gross was extradited back to the united states to stand trial in his mother’s death in 2019 and was booked into the manatee county jail where he has remained without bond.

The trial could last two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.