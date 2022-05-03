Food bank shortage in Manatee County as demand for help increases

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rising gas, food and rent prices are making it harder to afford living on the Suncoast for some residents.

“It’s scary for a lot of people who are having to decide between do I buy food to feed my family, or do I put gas in the car so I can get to work,” said Amy Towery, Vice President of Development for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee does a lot more than just bring meals to the elderly and the disabled. They oversee the food bank, which they say works closely with dozens of partners who hand out food to those in need. Those foods include everything from non perishable food items to frozen foods.

“The needs remain high in the community, our pantries and our partners are telling us they are seeing more people than even during the height of COVID,” said Towery.

Larry Kuwik and another volunteer were picking up food on Monday for the Presbyterian Church in Bradenton. That food will be distributed on Tuesday.

“Not only did they have a tough time buying food before, now it’s gasoline,” said Kuwik. “Some people say we’ll get more food today, so we don’t have to drive back in two weeks because of gasoline prices.”

Meals on Wheels Plus staff say they strictly rely on support from the community. That’s how they survive, and they now need more help than ever before.

“We just need to make sure the food is here and available to families in need, especially when we head into Summer, when we know the needs for families in Manatee County go up,” said Towery.

“People are really strapped, they are so thankful,” said Kuwik. “They go on and on about how thankful they are.”

3.1 million pounds of food was handed out to those in need in 2021 in Manatee County. That number is expected to be much higher this year. In the recent Giving Challenge, around $128,000 was raised for Meals on Wheels Plus Manatee.

There’s also a push for organizations and people to host a food drive. For more information on how you can help, you can log onto mealsonwheelsplus.org.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.