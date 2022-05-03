Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Florida Department of Emergency Management releases ‘Disaster Supply Kit’ checklist

Disaster Supply Kit 2022
Disaster Supply Kit 2022(FDEM)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Hurricane Preparedness Week and the Florida Department of Emergency Management has issued its yearly Disaster Supply Kit.

Disaster kits should have enough supplies to last every individual & pet in the home for at least 7 days. The kits should include things such as cash, medications, batteries, non perishable foods and water. You should also factor in items like pet supplies and make copies of all important documents.

When a Hurricane Watch has been issued you should make sure your gas tank is topped off.

Find a full disaster kit checklist at FloridaDisaster.org/Kit/.

