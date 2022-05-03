Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks before hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.(Florida Highway Patrol via WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorneys for the Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have filed a motion to determine whether she is competent to stand trial.

In March, troopers say Kristen Kay Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

At 2:31 p.m., Watts provided a breath sample, and the sample that was analyzed at .094. A second sample was provided at 2:34 p.m., which registered .090. These samples were collected approximately six hours after the collision.

Tuesday, the prosecution filed a motion to subpoena Watts’ medical records.

The court has scheduled a competency review hearing on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Just In for Web wwsb generic
Updated: Fatal crash causing back up on I-75 southbound near Hillsborough, Manatee line
George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner
Manatee County Commissioner under investigation for traffic crash
Joshua Badillo
1 arrested in connection with deadly bar shooting
Salvation Army announces changes in overnight policy
Florida police find elderly woman’s body in freezer

Latest News

Two people are seen stealing a large package from a porch in Fort Myers.
Caught on Camera: Suspected porch pirates nabbed in Fort Myers
Porch pirates caught on camera in Fort Myers
Disaster Supply Kit 2022
Florida Department of Emergency Management releases ‘Disaster Supply Kit’ checklist
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday May 3
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6am Tuesday May 3