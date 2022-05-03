Competency hearing scheduled for driver in alleged DUI crash on Skyway Bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorneys for the Sarasota woman accused of seriously injuring a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in an alleged DUI crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge have filed a motion to determine whether she is competent to stand trial.

In March, troopers say Kristen Kay Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

At 2:31 p.m., Watts provided a breath sample, and the sample that was analyzed at .094. A second sample was provided at 2:34 p.m., which registered .090. These samples were collected approximately six hours after the collision.

Tuesday, the prosecution filed a motion to subpoena Watts’ medical records.

The court has scheduled a competency review hearing on June 1.

