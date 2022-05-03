Caught on Camera: Suspected porch pirates nabbed in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Monday after Fort Myers police said they are suspects in several burglaries over the last month.

Police released surveillance video of two people carrying a large package from a porch in broad daylight.

Police say Reybi Gonzalez and Viviana Sotolongo-Martinez stole packages from a number of houses across the city.

Reybi Gonzalez and Viviana Sotolongo Martinez (Lee County Sheriff's Office)

