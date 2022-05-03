Advertise With Us
Caught on Camera: Suspected porch pirates nabbed in Fort Myers

Porch pirates strike in Fort Myers
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were arrested Monday after Fort Myers police said they are suspects in several burglaries over the last month.

Police released surveillance video of two people carrying a large package from a porch in broad daylight.

Police say Reybi Gonzalez and Viviana Sotolongo-Martinez stole packages from a number of houses across the city.

Reybi Gonzalez and Viviana Sotolongo Martinez
Reybi Gonzalez and Viviana Sotolongo Martinez(Lee County Sheriff's Office)

