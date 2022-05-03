Better rain chances today and tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A slight shift in winds and a return of moisture will increase rain chances today.

The day starts with some cloud cover but stays dry. Clouds will begin to part and most of the midmorning and afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures climbing into the 80s. The sea breeze will build by afternoon and move inland, triggering showers and a thunderstorm or two east of the interstate.

Late in the afternoon and into the evening, the sea breeze from the east coast of the state will move into Suncoast territory and collide with our sea breeze. At that point, the sea breeze collision will trigger larger storms and heavier rain east of the interstate. As the sea breeze collapses the east wind will win out and storms will drift toward the coast as they die out.

There will be fewer storms around tomorrow and even fewer on Thursday. By Friday the winds will shift to the southwest and push the sea breeze to the east coast, where most of the showers will build. This will keep the rain chances to near zero on Friday for the Suncoast.

Rain chances go up on Saturday as another cold front approaches.

